This Friday, Cats Illustrated and other media outlets covering Kentucky football will descend on Kroger Field for an annual rite of passage and milestone when the program hosts its annual media day event.

It will be an opportunity to see if the newly arrived players pass the eye test, to see how much progress others have made in an offseason of work in the strength program, and to talk to coaches and players alike.



Here's what I'm wondering about the team going into Friday and what I'm hoping to learn more about.

1. What have been the early differences between Brad White and Matt House, with the former taking over the latter's job in his first year as a college defensive coordinator?

2. Over the past couple of years Mark Stoops had settled into a more comfortable place in terms of his role with the defense through the week and on game days. Does that change at all with a new defensive coordinator?

3. On the one hand, everyone recognizes Kentucky wants to put more on Terry Wilson's plate and become a bit more "wide open", and more points will be required to help out a younger defense. But Kentucky's formula for winning in recent years has been to play it close to the vest and put the defense in good spots. How much give and take is there, and is there any reluctance to get away from the that foundational formula?

4. Since Boom Williams left Lexington it has been basically a one man show in the backfield with someone occasionally spelling the lead back, i.e. Benny Snell. Going into camp, is this much more of a 50/50 or a 40/40/20 deal with Rose, Kavosiey Smoke and maybe Chris Rodriguez as it was with Boom, Snell and Jojo Kemp?

5. How is Landon Young a different football player than he was when he last saw action in an SEC football game and how long will it take him to get back to form and hit full stride, if there's any waiting period at all?

6. Is the battle for the right guard spot fairly open or is it Luke Fortner's to lose?

7. How many players does John Schlarman anticipate rotating in the trenches this fall?

8. Kentucky's top three offensive tackles are easy to identify, but who would be the fourth and how confident is the staff in their ability?

9. What has Darian Kinnard looked like in the offseason and how different is he than a year ago, now that he has some valuable experience?

10. Bryce Oliver certainly looked the part of an impact player in the Blue-White Spring Game. Should we keep expectations in check or is there a chance he could push the older guys, Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps, on the outside?

11. How many touches per game is Kentucky going to try to get for Lynn Bowden?

12. How does Kentucky plan on deploying its tight end rotation this year, particularly after Justin Rigg, as Brenden Bates might be the best fit for a traditional two tight end set in a power formation but Keaton Upshaw has so much upside as a hybrid?

13. Kentucky's defensive line obviously returns a lot of talent. Can this be a good line, a very good line, or a potentially great defensive line, relative to what UK fans are used to seeing?

14. Other than Quinton Bohanna and Calvin Taylor, who would the staff identify as the top breakout candidate among the other defensive linemen? Phil Hoskins? Marquan McCall? Josh Paschal?

15. How close is Abule Abadi-Fitzgerald to breaking into the rotation?

16. In the spring Mark Stoops said that Paschal was somewhat frustrated that he was a little behind where he wanted to be in his return. Where exactly is he in terms of readiness and approaching that point where he can hit his stride and fully realize the potential he showed as a freshman?

17. Chris Oats and DeAndre Square both appear to be among Kentucky's top 11 players on defense, but they share a spot. How will those snaps be divided and how do the Cats get both players on the field as much as possible?

18. Jordan Wright looked like a playmaker in the spring game but he'll be asked to do a lot more this fall than he has ever had to do before. How ready is he and what does he need to do to take his game to another level and prove himself as a reliable SEC starting edge defender?

19. Schematically Kentucky has not relied heavily upon its defensive line for pressure, with a lot of that havoc coming from the edge. With such a gifted defensive line and some questions on the edge this year, to help that young secondary out does Kentucky show more four-man fronts to get its best personnel on the field and get after the quarterback?

20. After Boogie Watson and Wright, who would be "next in line" at those outside 'backer positions, where depth is very unproven?

21. Is it realistic for fans to hope for JJ Weaver and Jared Casey to have the same kind of impact as true freshmen that Square and Oats had a year ago?

22. What should fans expect from Chris Oats in Year 2?

23. How different is the feel in that defensive back position group room going from so many fourth year seniors and older guys to players who are either new or were the young guys in the past?

24. How much of a concern is communication on the back end of the defense with only Jordan Griffin having substantial experience and how can Kentucky's coaches simplify things?

25. Will UK show a lot of soft zone coverage and a conservative approach in general to protect a very green secondary, forcing opponents to drive the field and trying to eliminate big plays?

26. Brandin Echols and Cedrick Dort are the presumed starters at cornerback, but how close is Jamari Brown to being able to compete for one of those spots?

27. Mark Stoops didn't always have confidence in his kicking game a year ago. What does Chance Poore need to do to gain and keep Stoops' confidence this year and how has his offseason been?

28. What do the coaches think of having a second bye week during the season and how will it change their typically season routine, if at all?

29. How many scholarships does Mark Stoops now anticipate Kentucky will have to play with in the Class of 2020?

30. What kind of impact has Jon Sumrall made in terms of an impression on the rest of the staff and the players so far, and what kind of coach will he be?