For a limited time, you can try premium at Cats Illustrated without paying a penny.

Sign up now for a 30-day free trial offer and you'll see what's behind the curtain.

Get Cats Illustrated's unique reporting, exclusive analysis and recruiting content, membership in the largest premium community of Kentucky fans online, and interact with analysts from the site and Rivals.com.

If you don't have a user name and would like to take us up on this 30-day free trial, click here and use the promo code UKCats30.

If you were a member in the past or have a free user name and would like to join via this free 30-day trial, click here and use the promo code UKCats30.