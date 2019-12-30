Class of 2020 three-star Kentucky defensive back Vito Tisdale emerged on the national recruiting scene as a high school freshman, when he started to collect a long list of Power Five offers. So it's only fitting that Tisdale ends his recruitment on the national stage as well, with a plan to announce his commitment during Saturday's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. Rivals.com caught up with Tisdale to preview his decision and get his thoughts on the final schools on his list.

On Kentucky: "I'm really getting recruited by the whole staff there. It feels like I have a relationship with every one of the guys on staff and that means a lot to me. They've really been pushing the in-state aspect and telling me to stay home and play for UK."

Thoughts on the season: "When they lost their quarterback that really hurt. But they made the best out of what they had. Playing Lynn Bowden at quarterback and everything like that. They had a good season but it might have been better if it weren't for all the injuries."

LSU: "They've been one of my dream schools since I was a kid, especially with their defensive back tradition. They offered me a while ago and I've always thought I would fit great there. You can see what they've done this season and how their young defensive backs have played. That's what they're known for."

Alabama: "Alabama has been high on my list for a while and I almost committed there a few times. They just win championships and put guys in the NFL. It's a dynasty with what they have been able to do under Coach Saban. It's a football player's dream to play for him, one of the best coaches ever. It's hard to beat them with their track record."