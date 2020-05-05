News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-05 15:55:22 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Measuring recent developments for Kentucky football

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Every so often Cats Illustrated conducts a temperature check of Kentucky's most popular athletic programs, football and basketball, and lately there have been plenty of developments on the gridiron...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}