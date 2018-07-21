Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-21 19:12:55 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Linebacker should be a strength, but how much of one?

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated is previewing the start of the 2018 football season with our familiar 3-2-1 format. That's three things we know, two things we're asking and one bold prediction.We'll be running th...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}