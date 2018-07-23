Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-23 07:20:47 -0500') }} football Edit

3-2-1: Can this be the best UK secondary in a generation?

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Cats Illustrated's 3-2-1 series leading up to the start of fall camp takes a turn from the linebackers to the position group that will be backing them on the last line of the defense.Kentucky has n...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}