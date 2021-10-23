3-2-1: Blue-White Game
Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland covers Kentucky's Blue-White Game with a familiar 3-2-1 format.Three things we learned, two questions we're asking, and one bold prediction.WHAT WE LEARNED...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news