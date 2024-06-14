Camp season is a time for players to make a name for themselves, but Kentucky is also hosting a number of well-established prospects for visits to start the summer.

One such player who made his way to Lexington this month was Carsyn Baker, a high three-star (5.7 RR) running back from Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes.

Rivals.com ranks Hughes the No. 44 player in the talent-rich state of Georgia and the No. 22 running back in the class nationally.

Auburn, Kansas State, Kentucky, Ole Miss, NC State, Penn State, Pitt, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas A&M are among the power conference schools that have offered the Class of 2026 prospect in the early portion of his recruitment.

Getting Baker on campus early in June was a good sign of his interest in Kentucky.

"The biggest takeaway and what sticks out about UK to me is how all the coaching staff was greeting me kust making me feel like a top priority and really wanting me to come to their program. And having a great conversation with Coach Stoops and Coach Boulware," Baker said.

That relationship with Boulware will be pivotal over the course of his relationship with the Wildcats. That would be his position coach.

UK will likely sell Ray Davis' success in last year's pro-style offense but also the program's tradition of producing backs in modern times, as well as Boulware's from his history at other stops.

"I see Coach Boulware as a great coach and he showed me a couple of things that he goes through with his running backs, teaching me a couple of things and showing me how I could be useful in the offense," he said.

UK has one commitment from a 2025 running back prospect in Marquise Davis, and Baker stands out as one of the Cats' top running back targets in the 2026 cycle thus far with the positive visit serving as confirmation of that.

Two weeks ago Baker took an unofficial visit to Tennessee and he got the same red carpet priority treatment from the Volunteer staff.

"Coach Sims and Coach Walt are always checking up on me and letting me know that I'm really a priority for their (2026) class and with them just stopping by checking on me and watching me practice," he told Rivals.com's Sam Spiegelman.

Baker has been planning to visit Auburn, Alabama, and Ohio State in addition to Kentucky this summer. He visited Georgia shortly after spending time in Lexington.

But his recruitment is still unfolding as he just landed an offer from Penn State on Thursday.