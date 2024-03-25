Last week Cats Illustrated made mention of the fact that West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West prospect Cam Thomas would be visiting Kentucky over the weekend.

Thomas has had a very busy spring schedule, but he had been planning on making that stop in Lexington for a while.

Kentucky has offered Thomas and he had previously been to the school, though it had been a little while since his last trip. He was able to connect with former Lakota West standout Alex Afari while he was visiting and the coaches were a big part of his trip as well.

"The day at UK was great. I spent a lot of time with Coach Mike Stoops and Coach (Vince) Marrow. They made sure I was locked into what was going on from start to finish," Thomas told Cats Illustrated this weekend.

That connection with Afari was a big part of the trip and the coaches set it up that way.

"The whole day was good. If I'd say special it would be watching the development of Alex Afari. From being one of the leaders in the film session to Coach Stoops and Coach Marrow showing me how they wanted me to be his replacement as we have some of the same skill-set," Thomas told Cats Illustrated.

"Right now they see me as pretty versatile," Thomas continued. "If my speed maintains I can fill in that Jack position but I'll have the frame to move inside as well. D'Eryk Jackson and I also have similar body types."

Before his trip to Kentucky, Thomas took visits to Notre Dame, Pitt, Miami-OH, and Ohio State. Now that UK is in the rear view mirror he still has visits upcoming to Cincinnati, Louisville, Michigan, Tennessee, Illinois, and Wisconsin.