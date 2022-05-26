2025 in-state prospect Brock Driver reacts to UK offer
Danville (Ky.) Boyle County is a powerhouse in Kentucky but only recently has Mark Stoops' UK program started bringing in players from the school. Kicker Jackson Smith is a freshman at Kentucky thi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news