Mark Stoops and Kentucky landed their first commitment of the 2024 class on Thursday in Taylor County (Ky.) offensive lineman Hayes Johnson, who announced his pledge to the Wildcats during a ceremony at his high school. The three-star prospect chose Kentucky over a Top 5 that also included Michigan State, Baylor, Tennessee, and Louisville. Johnson has held an offer from the Wildcats dating back to June 14th, 2021 and his close relationship with the coaching staff and chance to play for his dream school was something he couldn't pass up. He details his decision with Rivals.com below.

- ON HIS COMMITMENT TO KENTUCKY: "I've went through the recruiting process and tried to see myself at other places and Kentucky just feels like home." "It all just stems back to my childhood. I've been a Kentucky fan growing up. For Halloween, I dressed up as Kentucky football players. It's been a dream since I was little. I know I have my opportunity and I can't wait." - ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH THE COACHING STAFF: "I was up there on Monday, sat and talked to Drake Jackson (graduate assistant) for an hour and a half. He's helped a ton because he's been through the same thing. He's a Kentucky boy and playing there was his dream and he ran with it too." "Coach (Vince) Marrow originally offered me and we've been really close throughout the years. Once Coach (Zach) Yenser got in there and got settled, we've talked every week almost." - ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH ZACH YENSER: "It's funny because we haven't talked about football a whole lot. From the times we have and he's watched me play, he says he really likes how physical I play. Most of our relationship has been outside of that stuff."

WHY IT'S BIG FOR KENTUCKY