2023 tight end lists UK among favorites
It has been clear for a couple of months now that Washington, Ohio tight end Tanner Lemaster would be one of Vince Marrow's preferred prospects at the position from the Class of 2023.
Kentucky has always seemed to factor prominently into Lemaster's recruitment, such as when he visited and camped in Lexington in June.
While on that trip to UK the 6'6, 235-pound prospect was able to work directly with Vince Marrow and C.J. Conrad from Kentucky's coaching staff. Cats Illustrated was on hand and Lemaster was working in a small group getting lots of interaction with the staff.
On Saturday the '23 prospect announced his favorites in a video posted to Twitter. Kentucky, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Tennessee currently comprise Lemaster's top four.
In an earlier conversation with Cats Illustrated, Lemaster said, "I know Kentucky is a very solid SEC program that produces a ton of NFL talent and loves to develop their guys to be the best they can possibly be," Lemaster said. "And I know Coach Marrow recruits guys like no other coach out there and really wants me to come play ball for them."
Kentucky has a tight end commitment from Class of 2022 prospect Josh Kattus, who hails from Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller.