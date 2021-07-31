2023 tight end lists UK among favorites

It has been clear for a couple of months now that Washington, Ohio tight end Tanner Lemaster would be one of Vince Marrow's preferred prospects at the position from the Class of 2023.

Kentucky has always seemed to factor prominently into Lemaster's recruitment, such as when he visited and camped in Lexington in June.

While on that trip to UK the 6'6, 235-pound prospect was able to work directly with Vince Marrow and C.J. Conrad from Kentucky's coaching staff. Cats Illustrated was on hand and Lemaster was working in a small group getting lots of interaction with the staff.

On Saturday the '23 prospect announced his favorites in a video posted to Twitter. Kentucky, Cincinnati, Indiana, and Tennessee currently comprise Lemaster's top four.