CatsIllustrated - 2023 Ohio receiver lands UK offer

Kentucky's football coaches sent out a new offer in Ohio not long ago.

Springfield, Ohio sophomore wide receiver Shawn Thigpen was the recipient. The 6'4, 170-pound Class of 2023 prospect formerly of Xenia in Ohio had previously received an offer from Toledo, so it was a big moment for him.

There's a connection there with the Kentucky staff.

"I found out by my coach, Coach Moe (Douglass)," Thigpen said. "Their coach called Coach Moe and he told me the coaches from the University of Kentucky had offered me."

Thigpen said it's the first time he had ever heard Kentucky might be interested.

"Coach Moe knows a lot about Kentucky because his son goes there," Thigpen said. "He hasn't really spoken too much about it but I just know that he and the coaching staff have a great relationship."

Thigpen suspects that coaches evaluating his film are impressed with his size and hands.

"I can catch outside my surface area," Thigpen said. "Our season went good. My stats were pretty good. I had close to almost 300 yards."

Of Kentucky's offer Thigpen said, "I was blessed and honored to receive a big offer like that."