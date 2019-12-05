News More News
football

2022 QB Peter Delaportas on his first Kentucky recruiting visit

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Kentucky's coaching staff is working to bring Joey Gatewood on board, they're awaiting Beau Allen's signature later this month, and they are targeting Class of 2021 quarterbacks as well.But they're...

