2022 Overview: Wide Receiver
Cats Illustrated continues the work of introducing Kentucky's top targets from the Class of 2022.Today we're touching on wide receivers.UK just landed a nice quartet of pass catchers from the Class...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news