2022 Overview: Running Back
Kentucky landed a signature from North Hardin running back La'Vell Wright earlier this month, and he's the only player at the position who is expected to join the Wildcats from the 2021 class.That'...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news