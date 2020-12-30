2022 Overview: Quarterback
Cats Illustrated is beginning a cursory overview of the Class of 2022 and its football prospects who are on Kentucky's radar.We'll be touching on the state of the roster, needs, who the 'Cats are z...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news