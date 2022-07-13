2022 Opponent Preview: Miami-OH Redhawks

The 2022 college football season is only about a month and a half away, and camp cranks up a lot sooner than that.

That means it's time to start up our season preview content. Much of that involves breaking down the UK roster, but we're also tackling the task of breaking down UK's 2022 opponents.

First up, the Miami RedHawks.

Miami-OH is coached by Chuck Martin, and he has brought stability to the program. The RedHawks were 7-6 last year. They were blown out by Cincinnati 49-14 in the season opener, and the next most relevant result was a 31-26 loss at Minnesota, which came in their second contest.

The RedHawks return a lot on offense and less on defense, but it wouldn't be a surprise if Martin's team finds itself in the MAC championship.

OFFENSE

Miami-OH returns Brett Gabbert and eight other starters from an offense that averaged 28.9 PPG and 426 total yards per game. The RedHawks averaged 148 rushing yards (4.2 YPC) and 279 passing yards per game last year. Brett is the younger brother of Blaine Gabbert and started most of last year, accumulating 2,648 yards, 26 touchdowns, and only six interceptions with a 59.5% completion rate.

Most of Gabbert's offensive line returns. It's a unit that allowed 38 sacks last year and that's a number that Kentucky's coaches will probably notice as they prepare for Week 1. Bowling Green had eight sacks and Eastern Michigan had six sacks against Miami-OH last year.

Receiver Jack Sorensen is a huge loss. He was seventh in the country with 1,406 receiving yards on 76 grabs, and accounted for ten touchdowns. His departure means last year's No. 2 WR, Mac Hippenhammer (48 catches, 786 yards, 5 TD) will be the go-to pass-catcher while former Indiana player Miles Marshall will factor in as well.

Overall, this is an offense with a very capable quarterback behind a line that should be improved but still outmatched against an SEC front. It remains to be seen if Miami-OH has the talent at receiver to really test a Kentucky secondary that will be under the microscope this year.

DEFENSE

Miami-OH has more to replace on defense than offense. It was a solid defense for the RedHawks last year with the team allowing only 23.1 PPG and 368 YPG.

Of its five returning starters two are defensive tackles and three are linebackers. The secondary is going to be very green and a big question mark. That means Will Levis has the opportunity for a really big game.

While Miami-OH's secondary is breaking in new starters almost everywhere it's a very big group, averaging better than 6'1 among projected starters.

The defensive backfield isn't Miami's only question on defense. While the linebacking unit appears solid, where will the pass rush come from? The RedHawks only had 21 sacks last year and they have to replace Kameron Butler (8 sacks) and Ivan Pace (4 sacks).

There's a theme on the offense and defense: In the trenches, Miami-OH has been tougher and more physical than quick/athletic. That means they were able to run and stop the run well enough last year, while protection for the offense and havoc for the defense were problems.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Miami-OH returns its starting kicker (Graham Nicholson) and starting punter (Dom Dzioban). Both were freshmen last season. Dzioban doesn't have a huge leg (39.7 YPP) and while Nicholson was 15/20 on FGs he did miss four extra points.

How they match up against Kentucky

Mark Stoops has a long winning streak against non-conference opponents and a lot of those wins came in games like this. That doesn't mean it has always been pretty. If history is any guide, Kentucky stands an excellent chance at starting out 1-0 but don't be surprised if there are some ugly moments since it's the season opener for both teams.

One key factor here is the status of Chris Rodriguez. If UK's All-SEC running back misses any games, this is one where he'd likely be out. If he's out, it could be a prime opportunity for new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello to tinker with the wrinkles he's putting into the offense and get Will Levis prepared for a lot of throwing this year.

Key for Miami-OH will be building an early lead and making Kentucky one-dimensional in the hopes of capitalizing on mistakes like turnovers. But UK should be better equipped to make up deficits with a senior quarterback who is carrying such expectations into the season.

Brett Gabbert and the Miami-OH offensive is capable of big plays but protection could be exploited with Kentucky's advantage in the trenches and very experienced outside linebackers.

On the other side of the ball Miami-OH probably won't present the biggest test to Kentucky's new offensive tackles. The RedHawks will be breaking in their own new starters opposite Deondre Buford, Jeremy Flax, or whoever else is out there at tackle for UK.

Kentucky will be roughly a three touchdown favorite and that line seems about right against a Group of Five opponent in Lexington.