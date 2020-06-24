CatsIllustrated - 2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire talks recruiting, visit plans

2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire talks recruiting, visit plans
Corbin, Ky., athlete Treyveon Longmire is not even a high school junior but the Class of 2022 prospect has had an offer from Kentucky for well over a year, dating back to an unofficial visit to Lex...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news