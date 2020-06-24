 CatsIllustrated - 2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire talks recruiting, visit plans
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-24 08:13:32 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 ATH Treyveon Longmire talks recruiting, visit plans

Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated
Publisher
@RowlandRIVALS
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Corbin, Ky., athlete Treyveon Longmire is not even a high school junior but the Class of 2022 prospect has had an offer from Kentucky for well over a year, dating back to an unofficial visit to Lex...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}