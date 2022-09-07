The Southeastern Conference released dates and opponents for SEC basketball programs in the upcoming 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

Here's a look at Kentucky's conference basketball schedule:

12/28: at Missouri

1/3: LSU

1/7: at Alabama

1/10: South Carolina

1/14: at Tennessee

1/17: Georgia

1/21: Texas A&M

1/14: at Vanderbilt

1/31: at Ole Miss

2/4: Florida

2/7: Arkansas

2/11: at Georgia

2/15: at Mississippi State

2/18: Tennessee

2/22: at Florida

2/25: Auburn

3/1: Vanderbilt

3/4: at Arkansas

Cats Illustrated writers Travis Graf, David Sisk, and Justin Rowland share takes on the schedule.

Travis Graf: As it sits today, Kentucky could have up to eight top-25 matchups given the schedule. Getting Auburn at home is big for the ‘Cats, and the Arkansas games should be wars. Playing Alabama on the road early on in the conference slate could be tough, but Kentucky should be battle-tested already from a tough out of conference slate. For me, Tennessee is going to be an interesting series to watch, because Kentucky is the more talented team, but they always struggle against Rick Barnes. I think Kentucky goes 15-3 to 16-2 in conference at the end of the day.

David Sisk: The first thing that comes to mind is Kentucky and Arkansas playing twice. These should be the best two teams in the league this year. The Cats also have home and home's against Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, and Vanderbilt. I look for a 8-2 outcome out of those ten games with splits versus the Razorbacks and Volunteers. From there the most difficult road test may be at Alabama. LSU and Auburn shouldn't be as good, and both are at home. I'm predicting a sketchy start. Kentucky will be 3-2 through their first five games with road losses at Knoxville and Tuscaloosa. From there they go on a 12-game conference win streak, and one again will be considered perhaps the best team in the country in February. Victories against Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Auburn during that stretch will help boost the tournament resume, before they drop the season finale at Arkansas. The final SEC prediction is 15-3.

Justin Rowland: For the last few years but the last couple of years especially I've felt like UK-UF at the end of the season was outdated. It just hasn't been one of the league's best rivalry games for a while and keeping the game there wasn't right anymore. Playing at Arkansas to end the season is fantastic. It's going to be really tough to win that game but it very well could be a top-10 matchup with seeding ramifications. Overall, I think Kentucky has a very manageable road slate. Road games against Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama will be very difficult, and maybe Florida, but I don't see Kentucky going worse than 14-4. Couple that with a very strong strength of schedule (non-conference neutral games, a number of home SEC games that should be Quadrant 1 contests) and Kentucky is set up well to go get a 1 or a 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. There's a chance Kentucky could be playing in Louisville for a regional this year.