News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-27 09:19:37 -0600') }} football Edit

2021 athlete: "Kentucky checks off a lot of boxes"

Travis Graf
Staff Writer

Kentucky's coaches have done everything in their power to make an impression on Jaden Payne.UK was the first school to offer the Antioch, Tenn., prospect back in October.Payne visited Lexington ove...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}