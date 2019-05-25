Last year during camp season, Class of 2021 Tennessee quarterback DC Tabscott was just hoping to get his name on map. After impressing at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte in 2018 and then impressing coaches on the summer camp circuit Tabscott started to reel in offers from several schools, most notably Kentucky. A year later, he feels like he's on the verge of another breakthrough, with several more programs stopping through to watch him during spring practice. Rivals.com caught up with Tabscott at the recent St. Louis stop of the Rivals Camp Series to get the latest on his recruitment and what's next to come.

"About five offensive coordinators have come through to watch me throw this spring. Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Purdue, South Carolina, Kentucky it's kind of been a blur because there have been so many different coaches. I've been talking a lot with Virginia Tech and West Virginia. I had a great conversation with Coach Rahne at Penn State and I'm going to take a visit up there this summer. I had a great conversation with the coaches at Clemson and Alabama has shown interest as well."

Kentucky: "The relationship is gong great. Coach Gran came to see me at school this spring. It's been good getting to know him over the past year since I got the offer. I'm going to be back up there soon for a camp. I want to go back and just keep that relationship growing. Relationships are really important to me. They've been recruiting me pretty hard. I took a visit up there over spring break and that went great. The staff up there is awesome and it's been going well."

Thoughts on UK's offensive scheme: "I actually got to sit in on one of the quarterback meetings when I visited and they want to throw the ball. Coach Hinshaw was a quarterback at UCF and he likes to throw the ball. They had Benny Snell last year and they gave him the ball a lot but he's a great back so why wouldn't you? From what I saw in practice they are going to throw it a lot more this year. It will be a balanced attack and I think I would fit perfectly into their system."

Purdue: "I threw really well for Purdue and I'm going to take a visit up there pretty soon and hopefully that offer will be coming. I'm not sure if I'm going to camp there or not. We are going to take an unofficial visit up there before camp on June 6 just to see what happens."

Thoughts on the Boilermakers: "I know that Coach Brohm stayed there when he could have gone back to Louisville where he played and his whole family has ties and he didn't. He stayed at Purdue because he wanted to build something and that means a lot to me. I think that loyalty is something that is big to me and when it comes time for me to make a decision it's not going to be about the biggest offer. It's going to be where the best fit is and part of that is going to be if the coaching staff is going to stay there for a while and that's something that's attractive about Purdue."

Summer camp plans: "Everyone is saying 'come to camp' but we're going to be very limited with the camps we go to because we want to be smart about it. The plan is, if a school offers me, there's a good chance I'll come to camp. It depends who shows interest and if I throw well and throw like I should I'll get an offer that day. It's going to be who is showing real interest. If you come by the school that's going to be big.



