The state of Kentucky has becoming a bit of battleground for schools from across the country as at least one highly-ranked offensive lineman seems to emerge from the state on a yearly basis. In the Class of 2021, that prospect appears to be Jager Burton, a four-star guard with an impressive offer list and an impressive game to match. This fall, Burton has been traveling on almost a weekly basis to take in some of the nation's best games, all while familiarizing himself with coaches and campuses. Rivals.com caught up with Burton to discuss his visits, including which schools made the best impressions.

"I've taken a lot of visits this fall but for me, Penn State, Kentucky, Ohio State and Oregon are the schools I'm talking to the most regularly. I get texts from Coach Stoops and Coach Marrow at Kentucky, Coach Day at Ohio State, Coach Cristobal at Oregon almost every day. That means a lot to me. To be able to hear from head coaches directly and know that they're taking a personal interest in my recruitment."

Oregon: "I went out there for the Colorado game. It was great. Oregon has always been a dream school for me growing up. I have Oregon sheets on my bed at home. I try to watch them as much as I can. I think it was just the uniforms when I was growing up and I kind of fell in love with De'Anthony Thomas, Marcus Mariota and all those guys. It was kind of a dream trip for me to get out there and see it in person."

Oregon offensive line: "The success they are having and the draft prospects they have, it just shows what they're capable of. Penei Sewell, his development over time there has been impressive and it's awesome to see him grow as a player. A few of the other guys like Dallas Warmack and Calvin Throckmorton. It's crazy for them to have three guys on their offensive line that could be first round picks. That's a testament to how they develop offensive linemen there."

Kentucky: "They're just giving me the pitch to stay home and play in-state. I love all those guys over there. They're like family to me. Sometimes if I'm bored I'll just go over there and hang out and watch film with the coaches. That's obviously a big factor for me, the chance stay close to home. It's not a decider but it's a nice option to have and something I'll have to factor into it. Their offensive line has been playing really well and grading out as one of the tops in the SEC so that's something important, too."

Penn State: "I went to the Purdue game. Even though it was a noon game it was sold out and the crowd was great. They have the craziest fans in the country, at least that I've seen so far. I'm going to Alabama-LSU so we'll see how they match up. But it was definitely the craziest I've seen and it was a noon game so that shows how passionate they are. I wish I could have gotten up there for the white-out but it didn't workout with my schedule. I'm sure that was an awesome experience."

Ohio State: "I'm going up there for the game when they play Penn State. I'm sure that will be insane. I think a lot of people questioned on how they would do with Coach Day taking over full-time for Coach Meyer but I think he's proven himself, obviously. They're undefeated and they're putting up great numbers. Justin Fields is playing great and so is the offensive line and it's awesome to see."

Decision timeline: "I'm going to narrow it down to six or seven schools after I take my visit to Ohio State. As soon as our season is over I'm going to sit down and look at the things that are important to me and schedule my officials and stuff like that."