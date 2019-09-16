2021 QB Tabscott: "They were the better team, no doubt"
For avid followers of Kentucky football recruiting, quarterback D.C. Tabscott is already a familiar name.The Class of 2021 quarterback from Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan has an offer from Kentucky,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news