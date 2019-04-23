Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 07:22:48 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 QB recaps "amazing" visit

Teryh6tboytjxxnvwunh
DC Tabscott
Dave Lackford
Justin Rowland • CatsIllustrated.com
@RowlandRIVALS
Publisher
Justin Rowland has been CatsIllustrated.com's publisher since 2015. He covered college football recruiting at programs nationwide for 15 years prior to that.

Nashville (Tenn.) Father Ryan quarterback DC Tabscott has had an offer from Kentucky for a while and though he wasn't able to attend the Wildcats' spring game, he did visit UK during his spring bre...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}