CatsIllustrated - 2021 cornerback coveted by UK, other SEC programs

2021 cornerback coveted by UK, other SEC programs
Kentucky's 2021 recruiting class is coming together nicely but one position where it's not at all clear how things will shake out is cornerback.The Wildcats could take up to three players at corner...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news