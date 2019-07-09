The state of Kentucky has done a nice job producing playmaking offensive weapons in over the past few years, with the likes of Rondale Moore and Wandale Robinson both earning All-American honors during their high school careers. Perhaps the next elite playmaker from the state to watch is 2021 wide receiver Dekel Crowdus, a shifty speedster who has been adding plenty of offers over the past few months. Recently, Rivals.com caught up with Crowdus to talk recruiting, including his recent trips to Virginia, Clemson and Kentucky.

"Virginia, Clemson and Kentucky are three of my most recent visits."

Virginia: "My cousin played there, Chase Minnifield, so I grew up watching them play a lot. I've been to a lot of games there as a fan so to take a visit up there and get an offer, that was big-time. That's one I've wanted a lot and getting to be there as a recruit was great. Going into the facilities and seeing everything and taking pictures, that was smooth. While I was there they talked to me a lot about the school and the program as a whole and how they are working to get them back to being a winning program year-in and year-out. I'll be go back there for sure in the fall for a game, and probably see them when they play Louisville."

Clemson: "My teammate Walker Parks is committed there and they are talking to me and my teammate Jager Burton a lot. They don't offer a ton of underclassmen but I went to amp to show what I can do and hopefully that's an offer I get. I think I balled out at the camp and Dabo told me he's going to watch my film and to stay in the weight room and get a little bigger. I got a chance to meet Amari Rodgers and work with him during the drills. He and all their receivers like Justyn Ross are amazing so it would be an honor to get a chance to play there. They have use slot receivers in their offense so I think I would fit well."

Kentucky: "They are trying to keep the in-state guys home and they are mad that they let some guys get away and they don't want that to happen to me. They are telling me they have some ballers coming in for me to play with and they really need a guy like me that they can feature in the offense. They want me and Jager Burton to be the guys that lead the 2021 class. They have told me I can play like Lynn Bowden where they get me the ball anyway possible and just let me make plays."