It would probably be wise not to read too much into Kentucky's 85-61 victory over the Bahamas national team, but it's all anyone has to go on at this point.

Here are some things that stood out during the game, which was in doubt until a second half run gained the Cats separation, breathing room and finally a blowout.

1. More than almost any Kentucky team in recent memory, this year's version makes it extremely difficult to identify who the best players are.

Who will take the shot(s) in crunchtime? That question comes way down the line. This group makes it hard to identify the top three players, much less the best starting five. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? It's too early to tell. This team is deep. There's no question about that. It also might be John Calipari's first Kentucky team that won't have a lottery pick in the next draft. Nick Richards was the high scoring man tonight but most people went into the season talking about P.J. Washington as though he could be the breakout player that puts the team on his back. One exhibition game in and we're still obviously a very long way from having any clue as to how the minutes will shake out for this team.

2. Ashton Hagans is a flat out dog on the defensive end of the court.

Early in the game Immanuel Quickley probably looked more comfortable running the offense, which shouldn't be a surprise, but Hagans' quickness, tenacity and ability to defend the ball and disrupt the other team quickly became apparent. That defense is something Hagans should be able to duplicate game in, game out, so even while he's learning how to run a set and determine what works for him on offense, it's going to be hard to take him off the court because of what he brings in terms of perimeter defense.

3. Tyler Herro might have the most polished offensive game of anyone on the team.

Is that an overreaction? Some might say so, but probably not. Herro's ability to create his own shot is real. He can put the ball on the floor and beat a man off the dribble, or at least get enough breathing room to launch a look he's comfortable with, in part because he probably doesn't see many shots he won't like. His biggest difficulty this year might be realizing that just because he can get a look off doesn't mean it's the best shot to take. But that's a testament to his skill set as well. He's probably a better athlete than he was given credit for (no surprise there, very cliche) by some. Herro is going to score points in bunches at times this year.

