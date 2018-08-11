This offer will expire soon: Get a $99 credit for UK gear and merchandise when you purchase a new annual subscription at Cats Illustrated. You'll get all of our premium content, which will include the most advanced analytics ever employed in UK basketball coverage and in-depth recruiting news and analysis, quality journalism from across the Rivals.com network and membership in the largest premium community of UK fans online.

The third time's the charm.

Kentucky pulled away in Game 1, started to show glimpses of its potential on Thursday, but in the Wildcats' third exhibition game, a 100-64 dismantling of the Serbian team Mega Bemax, they put everyone on notice: This team can be great.

The game won't count in the final regular season win/loss ledger, but we learned more about John Calipari's tenth Kentucky team on Saturday.

1. That was Kentucky's "A" game.

We don't know what the Cats' "A-game" will look like come February or March, but that was probably about as good as the team was capable of playing. When the SEC Network broadcast crew mic'd John Calipari up for analysis, he sounded completely pleased with the way his team competed and took the fight to a team that was supposed to be more physical and ready to brawl. It's fair to say that almost every single rotation player had a strong game and played at a high level. That rarely happens. When it does, 39-point blowouts happen.

2. But how good was Mega Bemax?

We've heard a lot about how these are mature teams with prospects and players who have pedigrees, and there's no doubt Bemax had some stout players in the paint. However, it's fair to wonder how their quickness and overall team speed and athleticism would match up with those qualities in some of the tournament teams Kentucky will face this season. They did appear to be a step or two slower than what you'd see in high-major college players, at least at certain positions. Kentucky's win was still supremely impressive, but it's worth keeping in mind we don't know how good the opponent really was.

3. Kentucky got after it on defense.

Kentucky's defensive numbers have been outstanding on the whole in the Bahamas, but the Wildcats' lock down ability passed the eye test beyond the numbers on paper. Mega Bemax shot 30-percent from the field and only 4/15 from three-point range and while there are always going to be open misses this was the most tenacious we've seen Kentucky on the defensive end of the court. They guarded with ferocious intensity, played with impressive energy that showed up in the way they moved their feet to stay in front of the ball, and after blocking no shots on Thursday, UK blocked six shots with P.J. Washington and Nick Richards getting off the floor quickly to contest balls going up around the rim. Ashton Hagans still appears to be this team's lockdown defender but the overall team defensive potential was on full display.

4. This was the P.J. Washington everyone was hoping to see in Year Two.

Expectations were high for P.J. Washington returning for a second year after mulling over his future in the offseason, and rightfully so. He showed marked improvement as a freshman and had the kind of latent skill potential that was perfectly suited for someone with better conditioning, body transformation, confidence and a year of development. Washington broke out in a big way on Saturday, scoring 20 points (6/10 FG), knocked down his only three-point attempt, snatched down a dozen rebounds, had four steals and four blocks. It was his best statistical performance as a Kentucky player - exhibition, regular season or postseason considered. He's clearly quicker off the floor on both ends, contesting shots and going at the rim, and appears comfortable scoring from all angles and with a variety of moves around the rim.

5. How were so many players ranked ahead of this Keldon Johnson guy?

There were some questions about Keldon Johnson as a prospect, which kept him out of the "elite of the elite" tier even if he was a five-star prospect. One change has been clear: His body is markedly better than it appeared to be at some points in his high school career. Johnson's conditioning looks fine and he's able to do things on the court that most others simply can't. He can glide through the lane on a slashing take and finish high-difficulty runners and floaters with a touch that freshmen shouldn't have. And he attacks paint like he's going to rip down the rim every time he has a straight line to the basket. If he's knocking down shots, like he was on Saturday, it's fair to ask whether he may well outperform his high school ranking and by quite a bit.

6. Kentucky has four players capable of playing point guard.

Going into the season the general consensus seemed to be that Immanuel Quickley and Ashton Hagans would battle for the starting point guard or "lead" guard position and the other would either be a co-starter or lead the second unit. Both players appear to have the handle and skills to do serve as UK's point, but Quade Green and Tyler Herro are also capable if different players suited for the same role. Herro has been Kentucky's best entry passer, arguably, and because he is so respected as a shooter and scorer his ability to distribute to open teammates has been lethal and unfair for opponents. He looks comfortable with the offense running through him and a two-man game with Herro and Reid Travis has been high efficiency basketball at its best. Meanwhile, Green is quicker and has had more success putting the ball on the floor and going at the rim. When rebounders get him the ball going upcourt in transition he has been, to appearances, Kentucky's best set-up passer on the break.

