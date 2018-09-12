Kentucky is 2-0 and everyone expects the Cats to run away from the Racers after draining the Swamp.

1. Get the win.

Except for the fact that saying it is almost a necessary formality, this should go without saying. If Kentucky were to follow up one of the program's biggest wins in modern history with a loss to Murray State it would go down as arguably the program's worst loss in modern history. It's just not likely to happen. Winning this game still might not put Kentucky in the Top 25, but it would put the Wildcats in the national spotlight for Week 4 when Mississippi State travels to Lexington.

2. Focus on ball security.

Through two weeks Kentucky has turned the ball over six times. Five of those turnovers belong to Terry Wilson, although one could make the case that a couple of those wouldn't have been easy to avoid. Avoiding turnovers is always a good goal, but for a team whose schedule is about to get a lot more difficult, it's especially important for this Kentucky team.



It seems like one potential worry area is Terry Wilson running between the tackles. He's a quarterback getting hit by big, aggressive defensive linemen and linebackers, and that's always going to cause fans to hold their breath with helmets slamming onto the football out of nowhere. Some of those are unavoidable but it needs to be an emphasis.

In the passing game there will be some other picks this year but it would probably make everyone feel a lot better if there weren't any errant floaters such as the one down near the Gator goal line in the second quarter.

The margin for error that Kentucky has against Murray State is an illusion and while the Cats came out even on the turnover margin against UF, this needs to become a strength.

3. Let Terry Wilson make more decisions in the offense.

Wilson executed the offense almost flawlessly in Gainesville and his decision making on a certain set of plays, RPO's in particular, was very impressive. One has to wonder how much of that has been designed to precision with a first-year quarterback. Wilson will become an even better decision maker simply by getting more reps in the offense. And that will make him extremely difficult to defend.

He and Gran kept Florida off balance in a number of ways, some designed and not merely a matter of improvisation with his athleticism. The play where Kentucky either pitches outside to a back, lets Wilson cut through the middle of the line or pass over the middle of the field is potentially devastating. UK ran it with mixed results: A near-fumble incompletion to Snell deep in their own territory, a solid run by Snell called back on a hold by a receiver, Wilson's long touchdown run in the third quarter, and a pass over the middle to David Bouvier.

The more decisions Wilson can make himself in the course of a play, the more difficult Kentucky will be to defend. This seems like a good game to give Wilson some more opportunities to make decisions and gain experience.

