Each week Cats Illustrated publisher Justin Rowland points to 10 Kentucky players to watch in the team's upcoming matchup.

Here are the Wildcats to watch against Florida.

RB Ray Davis

Kentucky has relied heavily on explosive and chunk plays this year. Ray Davis is one of the national leaders in plays gaining 20+ yards. Efficiency is something Kentucky hasn't demonstrated yet, so those explosives may well be important to the chances of a win. Kentucky needs to get the ball to Davis where he's in a position to make plays.

RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye

It's likely that Kentucky hasn't shown the whole playbook. They rolled out more and more in 2021 as the season went on in Liam Coen's first year. If they've held some things back, don't be surprised if a part of that is incorporating Sumo-Karngbaye into the passing game more than they have to this point. He's got great ability in that area and Florida's defense is going to be a very tough challenge for an offense that hasn't faced an opponent with nearly as much talent.

WR Dane Key

Key had a huge touchdown reception in the Swamp last year when a Kentucky team with a worse offensive line situation was able to knock the Gators off on the road. Key has been up and down this year. You still see the ability and the positive impact but he must rise to the occasion in a game when Florida will surely have him in their sights. The "I'm undefeated against Florida" comment has already made the rounds.

TE Josh Kattus

Will he or won't he play? There have been some positive rumblings, as our own Jeff Drummond has mentioned, but we don't know for sure. As of Thursday it was still up in the air. But Kentucky needs Kattus on the field as a powerful blocking option at tight end in order to generate the balance that may be required to move the ball against a defense that has been stout against the run.

OL Kenneth Horsey

Same situation as Kattus: Will he play? If he's back, it gives Kentucky a better interior situation. Horsey may have some rust to shake off even if he plays, but he's been on the field against the Gators before, and that experience would be very valuable. It would also mean Kentucky goes seven deep on the line instead of, really, the six deep we've seen without him.

OL Eli Cox

Cox is back at center for a second straight week. The snap issues from the previous week were resolved and this appears to be the staff's preference moving forward. Florida and Kentucky have both had center situations to watch. It all starts up front, every play.

NT Josaih Hayes

Hayes graded out as one of Kentucky's best defensive players in a recent game. Given Florida's desire to establish the run and dominance on the line of scrimmage, Hayes has a big assignment taking up blockers in the middle so those linebackers are free to clean up the action.

LB J.J. Weaver

Weaver is pining for a breakout week. Will it come against the Gators? You have to believe Weaver has a big game in him coming sometime soon. Aside from the lack of pass rushing results he's had a pretty good year. But UK could use some of those flash plays from their best, most experienced EDGE defender. He'll also be defending the pass a lot the way Florida's offense works.

DB Alex Afari

When Keaten Wade isn't on the field you'll frequently see Afari, and with all the short passes the Gators attempt, Afari should have plenty of opportunities to make tackles or "stops" near the line of scrimmage. Afari represents Kentucky's need to tackle well on those short passes and to be solid in their run fits.

P Wilson Berry

This is typically a low scoring game. While Berry hasn't often had a qualifying number of punts to even register in the national stat books he's had some good moments this year. Field position may be a huge part of this game, especially with Florida showing some struggles in the special teams game to this point.